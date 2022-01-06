2021, The Year That Was: Tushar Jiwarajka, Founder, Volte Art Projects

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Founded by Tushar Jiwarajka in Mumbai in 2009, Volte Art Projects is an enterprise that has been steadily building up its presence on the Indian subcontinent’s cultural landscape, with it representing and working with a number of celebrated artists like Wim Delvoye, William Kentridge, Sheba Chhachhi, and others.

Volte Art Projects Tushar Jiwarajka, Founder, Volte Art Projects

So, when Jiwarajka announced in July this year that he was shifting Volte Art Projects’ headquarters to Dubai with an 8000 sq. ft. gallery space at Alserkal Avenue, it signaled the start of a new chapter for the business, while also showcasing the appeal of the UAE’s art scene in a global context. “I’ve seen the region’s art scene grow exponentially in the past decade- hubs for contemporary art organizations have emerged, major institutional projects have come to fruition, and a community of collectors has developed,” Jiwarajka said. “Combined with the UAE’s proximity to Europe, Asia, and the Americas, a gallery here therefore seemed the next logical step for us.”

Volte Art Projects kicked off its innings in the UAE with an exhibition titled Sublime Convergence, which was described as one that united “themes of nature and time through art and technology,” featuring works by artists from Europe, South Africa, India, and the US. According to Jiwarajka, the response to Volte Art Projects’ offerings in the UAE has been especially promising, with him seeing the new location in the country set to serve as a base from which he and his team can launch global art projects.

Volte Art Projects's Sublime Convergence exhibition. Source: Volte Art Projects.

“The response in the first two months have been incredibly encouraging with several sales and enquiries, as well as strong support from the government of the UAE,” Jiwarajka reveals. “There are a number of exciting plans we are currently in discussion about with the government, and we look forward to realizing large-scale and monumental projects by artists celebrated for their pioneering spirit of innovation, pushing boundaries, and harnessing latest technologies.”

Reflections 2021: Tushar Jiwarajka, Founder, Volte Art Projects

Be bold, and put your best foot forward. “Project confidence in what you do, so that you can move forward and achieve greater things.”

Build relationships, and the rewards will follow. “We work closely with both regional and global institutions, and we are proud to announce that some of our represented artists are now included in the collections of large museums, including a recent Tate Modern acquisition of work by Indian artist, Nalini Malani. It is through the consistent and careful cultivation of our relationships with our partners that we were able to build the necessary trust to achieve these successes.”

Related: 2021, The Year That Was: Ruchika Singhal, Founder, The Grove Salons