Here Comes the Next Big Breakout in EV Stocks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investorplace.com - InvestorPlace

My favorite part of mathematics? The numbers never lie. See for yourself with the following electric vehicle (EV) delivery numbers…

Source: Shutterstock

What do they say about the state of the EV Revolution in 2022?

Tesla’s delivery volume increased 71% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2021, to a record-high 309,000 vehicles.

in the fourth quarter of 2021, to a record-high 309,000 vehicles. NIO delivered 10,489 vehicles in December, up 50% year-over-year .

. Li Auto delivered 14,087 vehicles in December, up 130% year-over-year .

. Xpeng delivered 16,000 vehicles in December, up 181% year-over-year.

What do you think? Up 71%… 50%… 130%… 181%… What do those numbers say about the EV Revolution today?

It’s pretty obvious. They’re proof that the revolution in electric vehicles is accelerating – not decelerating – and that 2022 will be a breakout year for EV stocks .

So what exactly is driving this breakout?

Well, in short, all the stars are finally aligning for the mass uptake of electric vehicles this year.

For starters, EVs are finally cheaper than gas-powered cars.

An April 2021 report from the U.S. Department of Energy found that the all-in lifetime cost for a gas-fueled car is about $95,000, while the all-in lifetime cost for a similar EV is about $90,000.

That $95,000 figure will rise in 2022, because of soaring fuel prices, while the $90,000 number will drop, because of economies of scale and falling battery costs – which, of course, means that in 2022, the delta in all-in lifetime costs between an EV and a gas-powered car will reach all-time highs, in favor of EVs.

So, the economic drivers have shown up to the party. Prospective car buyers looking for the “best buy” are going to increasingly gravitate toward electric vehicles in 2022.

Meanwhile, the technological drivers have shown up, too.

Historically speaking, EVs have been limited by driving ranges and technological prowess. That’s no longer true.

Case-in-point: Lucid Motors unveiled its signature Lucid Air vehicle in late 2021, which features 500 miles of range (more than a gas-powered car) and has more horsepower than any Lamborghini ever made.

That’s just one example. But it’s a microcosm of the improving technology phenomenon sweeping across the industry. In 2022, the average driving range of an EV is projected to hit 275 miles – which is on-par with the average driving range of a gas-powered car.

Beyond that, prospective car buyers are going to have more EV options to chose from than ever before in 2022.

Not only are legacy automakers across the price spectrum – like Ford, GM, Mercedes, and BMW – launching dozens of new EV models in 2022, but multiple EV startups like Lucid, Rivian, Canoo, Arrival, and more will start actively delivering their EVs to consumers in 2022, too.

Basically, if you went into a car dealership in 2020 or 2021, you were greeted by a few EV models on the floor. In 2022, the floor will be dominated by EVs. That’s all you’ll see.

Oh, and there’s also the $2 trillion Build Back Better plan that’s working its way through Capitol Hill. That bill includes $550 billion in clean energy spending – the bulk of which will go to incentivizing electric vehicle uptake via expanding tax subsidies and boosting charging infrastructure.

It’s the largest-ever EV spending initiative ever proposed in Washington D.C. – and it could pass in 2022.

Falling costs. Improving technology. More supply. And potentially $550 billion worth of legal tailwinds. What more could you want?

The EV Revolution is going to go mainstream in 2022. Electric vehicle adoption is going to soar like never before this year – and EV stocks are going to skyrocket hundreds of percent.

But, if you’re like me, you aren’t looking to make 100%, or even 300% gains in the EV Revolution. This is a once-in-a-lifetime, multi-trillion dollar paradigm shift, which, if you invest in it correctly, could forever change your financial future.

And that’s why I found one, tiny $3 stock at the epicenter of the EV Revolution…

A completely unheard-of tech startup that is pioneering a “Forever Battery” breakthrough which has the potential to change everything about the EV Revolution…

With a stock that could soar 1,000% or more in the coming years.

It’s clear that the upside potential in this tiny stock is enormous – so big, in fact, that I can’t write its name in this post.

But I did just give a presentation at the landmark Hudson Theater in Southern California, where I told an exclusive group of 60 people all about this tiny tech stock.

And right now, I’m going to pull back the curtains on that event and give you a front-row seat to learning about the small, $3 stock at the epicenter of the biggest technological revolution of our lifetime.

Click here to learn more.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

The post Here Comes the Next Big Breakout in EV Stocks appeared first on InvestorPlace.