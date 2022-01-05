These Were The Ten Best Performing Small Cap Stocks Of 2021

A small cap is a company with a market capitalization of about $300 million to $2 billion. Investors targeting small-cap companies generally look for young companies that are growing fast. Such stocks can offer massive returns, both in the long and short term, as well as lead to big losses if things go wrong. These stocks are comparatively more volatile than large and mega cap stocks. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing small cap stocks of 2021.

Ten Best Performing Small Cap Stocks Of 2021

We have used the return data of 2021 (from finviz.com) to rank the ten best performing small cap stocks of 2021. Below are the ten best performing small cap stocks of 2021:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (>360%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in St. Louis, Mo., it is a multi-channel retailer that provides an interactive retail-entertainment experience. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) has the following business segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its shares are down over 5% in one month and over 21% in three months. Build-A-Bear Workshop reported sales of over $255 million in 2020 and over $338 million in 2019.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons (>398%)

Founded in 1864 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., it is a multichannel communication solutions provider. RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have the following business segments: Commercial Print, Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Statement Printing, Business Process Outsourcing, Labels, Packaging, and Forms. Its shares are up over 6% in one month and over 98% in three months. R.R. Donnelley & Sons reported sales of over $4.70 billion in 2020 and over $5.40 billion in 2019.

Aemetis (>399%)

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Cupertino, Calif., it is a renewable fuels and biochemical company that acquires, develops and commercializes technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) works through two geographical segments: North America and India. Its shares are down over 21% in one month and over 27% in three months. Aemetis reported sales of over $165 million in 2020 and over $200 million in 2019.

CVR Partners (>418%)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas, this company is in the nitrogen fertilizer business, and its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizer. Its shares are up 16% in one month and over 8% in three months. CVR Partners LP (NYSE:UAN) reported sales of almost $350 million in 2020 and over $400 million in 2019.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (>420%)

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Bristol, Tenn., it is a mining company that deals in the provision of met and thermal coal. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (NYSE:AMR) has the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. Its shares are up 29% in one month and over 5% in three months. Alpha Metallurgical Resources reported sales of more than $1.40 billion in 2020 and $2 billion in 2019.

Veritiv (>470%)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., this company is a business-to-business distributor of print, facility solutions, packaging, as well as print and publishing products and services. Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) primarily offers logistics and supply chain management solutions to its clients. Its shares are down over 7% in one month but are up over 29% in three months. Veritiv reported sales of more than $6.30 billion in 2020 and over $7.60 billion in 2019.

Cassava Sciences (>540%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company develops novel drugs and diagnostics for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Its shares are up over 1% in one month but are down over 15% in three months. Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) reported a net loss of more than $6 million in 2020 and over $4 million in 2019.

Aehr Test Systems (>820%)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Fremont, Calif., this company designs, makes and markets test and burn-in products for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) products include test during burn-in systems, test fixtures and more. Its shares are up over 38% in one month and over 60% in three months. Aehr Test Systems reported sales of more than $16 million in 2021 and over $22 million in 2020.

Lightwave Logic (>1480%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Englewood, Colo., Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) is a technology development stage company that designs and develops photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems, such as electro-optical modulation devices. Its shares are down over 4% in one month, but are up over 75% in three months.

Destination XL Group (>2040%)

Founded in 1976, this company deals in retail specialty products, including shorts, outerwear, suiting, underwear, lounge, shoes, accessories and more. Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) sells its products under the following brands: Destination X, DXL, DXL, Casual Male XL and more. Its shares are down over 7% in one month, but are up over 6% in three months. Destination XL Group reported sales of almost $319 million in 2021 and over $470 million in 2020.