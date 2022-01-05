Verizon (VZ) to Offer 5G Ultra Wideband to 100M People This Month

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced that more than 100 million people in 1,700-plus cities will have access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network this month.

Nearly one in three Americans could experience a speed of up to 10 times faster than 4G LTE on the go, at homes or businesses.

This mega launch will provide excellent speed and security to Verizon’s customers, and expand its offering of home and business broadband to more places across the country.

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband service has been built on virtualized network infrastructure to meet customers’ personalized needs in real time.

The telecom giant accelerates wireless broadband rollout with 5G Home Internet and 5G Business Internet. With the addition of C-band later this month, millions of more homes and businesses will be covered by Verizon’s wireless home broadband service.

Verizon’s shares have lost 9.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 11.7%.

- Zacks

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

5G Business Internet is a wireless alternative to cable Internet for businesses of all sizes. With this, business customers can have access to the technology that can accelerate their digital transformation.

5G Home is an unlimited broadband service with no data caps. It offers a maximum download speed of up to 1 Gbps, with a typical download speed of 300 Mbps.

5G Home and 5G Business Internet enables customers to take advantage of speed and security with a simple set-up. Verizon is building the 5G edge compute ecosystem to enable enterprises to benefit from a private network and edge compute infrastructure on-premise.

Beginning today, Verizon is offering new plans for phones, homes and businesses so that more people can get the most out of the 5G Ultra Wideband when the network launches later this month.

Verizon’s investment in the 5G Ultra Wideband enables people to experience unmatched speed on their phones and in homes. The company intends to continue its aggressive push into more locations. Its disciplined network strategy for long-term sustainable growth and operational execution is noteworthy.

VZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW is a better-ranked stock in the telecom space, with a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has been revised 0.8% upward over the past 60 days.

Aviat Networks has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 32.1%, on average. It has soared 91.9% in the past year.

Qualcomm, Inc. QCOM, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, is another solid pick for investors. The consensus estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.4% over the past 60 days.

Qualcomm has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.2%, on average. It has appreciated 23.8% in the past year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc. SWIR carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 20.5% over the past 60 days.

Sierra Wireless pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 34.2%, on average. The stock has returned 15.9% in the past year.

