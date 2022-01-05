Ryder (R) Closes Whiplash & Midwest Buyouts, Expands Network

Ryder System R recently completed the acquisitions of Whiplash and Midwest Warehouse & Distribution System (Midwest), expanding its e-commerce fulfillment network and boosting multi-client warehousing capabilities. The transactions are expected to drive growth of R’s supply chain solutions segment.

Whiplash, an omnichannel fulfillment and logistics service provider, was acquired on Jan 1, 2022 for approximately $480 million in cash. The buyout is expected to boost gross revenues at Ryder’s supply chain solutions business segment by approximately $480 million in 2022. It is also anticipated to drive earnings growth for R in the current year, besides being accretive to shareholders. The acquisition is expected to help Ryder deliver to 100% of the United States within two days and 60% of the United States within one day.

Ryder completed the acquisition of Midwest, a warehousing, distribution, and transportation solutions provider, on Nov 1, 2021. The transaction is anticipated to add approximately $135 million to R’s supply chain solutions revenues in 2022. It is also expected to boost the company’s 2022 earnings. The buyout expands Ryder’s network, adding nine multi-client and eight dedicated-customer warehouses.

