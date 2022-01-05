United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $214.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.26% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the package delivery service had gained 5.79% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from United Parcel Service as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 1, 2022. In that report, analysts expect United Parcel Service to post earnings of $3.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 14.66%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $26.97 billion, up 8.35% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. United Parcel Service is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, United Parcel Service is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

We can also see that UPS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.51. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. UPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 11, which puts it in the top 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.