Triton International (TRTN) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

Triton International (TRTN) closed the most recent trading day at $61.20, moving -1.8% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.94% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.39%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the shipping container leasing company had gained 4.85% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Triton International will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Triton International is projected to report earnings of $2.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $413.72 million, up 22.66% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Triton International. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Triton International is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Triton International has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.64 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.5.

We can also see that TRTN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Equipment and Leasing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.11 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

