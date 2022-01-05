Harley-Davidson (HOG) Stock Moves -1.51%: What You Should Know

Harley-Davidson (HOG) closed at $38.44 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.51% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.94%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.39%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the motorcycle maker had gained 1.8% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 9.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Harley-Davidson as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.41, up 34.92% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $643.17 million, up 21.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Harley-Davidson should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.64% lower within the past month. Harley-Davidson is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Harley-Davidson currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.79. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.28.

We can also see that HOG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Domestic stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

