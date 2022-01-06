The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan Chase & Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and Netflix, Inc

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 6, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, Toyota Motor Corp. TM, and Netflix, Inc. NFLX.

Here are highlights from Wednesday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Analyst Reports for JPMorgan Chase, Toyota and Netflix

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co. , Toyota Motor Corp., and Netflix, Inc. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

You can see all of today’s research reports here >>>

Shares of JPMorgan have underperformed the Zacks Major Regional Banks industry over the past year (+29.9% vs. +36.6%), though things seem to be improving. The Zacks analyst believes that JPMorgan's business diversification efforts, strategic add-on acquisitions, as well as initiatives to expand the branch network in new markets, are the key catalysts for growth.

The opening of new branches and a solid investment banking pipeline will continue supporting JPM’s financials. JPMorgan is also likely to keep enhancing the shareholder value on the back of its impressive capital deployment activities. Lingering low interest rates and normalization of the trading business, however, remain major headwinds.

(You can read the full research report on JPMorgan here >>> )

Toyota shares have gained +19.3% over the past three months against the Zacks Foreign Automotive industry’s gain of +12.7%. The Zacks analyst believes that Toyota’s focus on developing electric as well as driverless cars are likely to boost revenues in the long term.

Toyota projects fiscal 2022 operating income at ¥2.8 trillion, up 27.4% year over year, which is encouraging. TM plans to invest 4 trillion yen ($35 billion) for the development of 30 battery electric vehicles by 2030. The partnership with Hino is in tandem with its goal of producing durable vehicles equipped with cutting-edge technology.

(You can read the full research report on Toyota here >>> )

Shares of Netflix have gained +9.1% in the last six months against the Zacks Broadcast Radio and Television industry’s loss of -5.9%. The Zacks analyst believes that Netflix’s growing subscriber base on the back of its content strength, focus on originals across genres and languages, and partnerships with telcos are major tailwinds.

Netflix is dominating the streaming space, which is attributable to heavy investments in the production and distribution of localized, foreign-language content. The launch of low-priced mobile plans is likely to expand Netflix’s subscriber base in Asia/Pacific. Stiff competition in the streaming space, and a leveraged balance sheet are the major concerns for NFLX.

(You can read the full research report on Netflix here >>> )

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include The Coca-Cola Co. ( KO ) and AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV ).

