2022 Grammys Postponed Indefinitely Due to Omicron Surge

For the second year in a row, the Grammy Awards have been delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

News of the postponement comes as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly; a record 1 million new cases were reported in the U.S. on Monday. The Recording Academy and CBS announced the change of plans on Wednesday, noting that a new date for the event "will be announced soon." Last year's award show was also pushed back because of coronavirus concerns.

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards Show," the Academy's statement read. "The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks."

The show was initally slated for live broadcast from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (formerly Staples Center). Earlier this week, however, several music insiders told Page Six that the Recording Academy was in search of a new venue to host the televised ceremony. “They’re having trouble finding a venue and they’re looking at the Hollywood Bowl because it’s outside,” one source said.

Omicron has also disrupted plans for other awards show this year. Although the 2022 Golden Globes will still take place on the scheduled Jan. 9 date, there will be no red carpet, celebrities or press. And, for the second year in a row, the Sundance Film Festival (typically an in-person event in Park City, UT) will switch to a virtual format for its Jan. 20 to 30 run.