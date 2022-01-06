These Were The Ten Worst Performing Mega Cap Stocks Of 2021

If you are new to the investing world, then going for mega cap stocks is one of the safest investments. These stocks are relatively more stable than other types of stocks, and thus, save investors from wild swings in the stock market. However, the best time to take a position in these stocks is when they are down. So, let’s take a look at the ten worst performing mega cap stocks of 2021.

StockSnap / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Worst Performing Mega Cap Stocks Of 2021

We have used last years’ return data (from finviz.com) to rank the ten worst performing mega cap stocks of 2021. Below are the ten worst performing mega cap stocks of 2021:

Coca-Cola (>7%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, it is a non-alcoholic beverage company that makes, markets and sells soft drinks, juice, water, energy drinks and other products. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has the following business segments: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, North America, Bottling Investments and Global Venture. The company’s shares are up over 13% in three months and over 10% in one month. Coca-Cola’s revenue was more than $33 billion in 2020 and over $37 billion in 2020.

Intel (>3%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) designs, makes and sells computer products and technologies. Intel has the following business segments: Programmable Solutions (PSG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Data Center Group (DCG), Client Computing Group (CCG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), and All Other. The company’s shares are down almost 1% in three months but are up over 4% in one month. Intel’s revenue was more than $77 billion in 2020 and over $71 billion in 2020.

Amazon.com (>3%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Wash., this company offers online retail shopping services, as well as web services. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has the following business segments: Amazon Web Services (AWS), North America, and International. The company’s shares are up almost 1% in three months but are down over 6% in one month. Amazon’s revenue was more than $386 billion in 2020 and over $280 billion in 2020.

Mastercard (>1%)

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, N.Y., Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) operates in the payments industry and helps to connect consumers, businesses and financial institutions. The company’s shares are up over 7% in three months and over 9% in one month. Mastercard’s revenue was more than $15 billion in 2020 and over $16 billion in 2020.

Visa (-1%)

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in San Francisco, it is a digital payment services company. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) offers several products, including debit card, credit card, automated teller machine (ATM), prepaid products, and commercial payment solutions. The company’s shares are down almost 3% in three months but are up over 5% in one month. Visa’s revenue was more than $24 billion in 2021 and over $21 billion in 2020.

Walmart (-1%)

Founded in 1945 and headquartered in Bentonville, Ark., this company offers consumer products at everyday low prices. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has the following business segments: Sam's Club, Walmart International and Walmart U.S. The company’s shares are up over 5% in three months and almost 5% in one month. Walmart’s revenue was more than $559 billion in 2021 and over $523 billion in 2020.

Comcast (>-3%)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, it is a media, entertainment and communications company that offers video, Internet, and phone services. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has the following business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Cable Networks, Cable Communications, Broadcast Television, Theme Parks and Sky. The company’s shares are down over 11% in three months but are up almost 3% in one month. Comcast’s revenue was more than $103 billion in 2020 and over $108 billion in 2019.

Verizon Communications (>-11%)

Founded in 1983 and headquartered in New York, this company offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to all, including govt. agencies, consumers, and businesses. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has the following business segments: Verizon Business Group (Business) and Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer). The company’s shares are down almost 1% in three months but are up almost 7% in one month. Verizon’s revenue was more than $128 billion in 2020 and over $131 billion in 2019.

Walt Disney (>-13%)

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Burbank, Calif., it is a family entertainment and media company. Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) has the following business segments: Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP) and Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED). The company’s shares are down over 11% in three months but are up over 1% in one month. Walt Disney’s revenue was more than $67 billion in 2021 and over $65 billion in 2020.

PayPal Holdings (>-18%)

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company develops technology platforms for digital payments. Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) offers several products, including PayPal, Xoom, Braintree, Venmo and PayPal Credit. The company’s shares are down over 29% in three months and over 5% in one month. PayPal’s revenue was more than $21 billion in 2020 and over $17 billion in 2019.