Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC) Expands Portfolio with KNext Launch

Kulicke & Soffa KLIC recently announced the launch of KNeXt, the new web-based industry 4.0 software solution that connects K&S equipment and enables fleet management, factory automation and productivity improvement.

- Zacks

KNeXt has been designed leveraging Kulicke & Soffa’s expertise on factory automation and existing installed base with customers to provide new value-enhancing features.

KNeXt is a web-based platform, which can be accessed instantaneously anywhere within a customer’s network. The software solution has been enabled with a factory dashboard that helps in real-time visualization of a manufacturing process, equipment fleet view and search and control of thousands of connected machines.

Kulicke & Soffa has designed KNeXt as a cost-effective software module, which can be customized to cater to different customer requirements and provide comprehensive solutions for K&S equipment. KNeXt is even provided as standalone software as a service to integrate into a customer's existing manufacturing system and host software.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

Kulicke & Soffa Prospects Ride on Industry 4.0

Kulicke & Soffa vice president Meng Kwong Han recently stated that Industry 4.0 adoption is a continuous journey with increasing automation needs as semiconductor assembly becomes more complex.

Industry 4.0 addresses the growing trend toward automation and data exchange in technology processes within the manufacturing industry. Kulicke & Soffa has been dedicated to developing and enhancing equipment connectivity and factory automation solutions to drive efficiency and productivity for semiconductor assembly equipment.

The severity of the global chip shortage is impacting millions of lives and several companies are feeling the pinch. The demand for chips globally is continuously outstripping supply.

Kulicke & Soffa’s focus on bringing automation to semiconductor assembly is going to help reduce conversion times, improve productivity and quality, and help address the global chip shortage issue by catering to growing demand with adequate supply.

Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Kulicke & Soffa currently sports a Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy).

Kulicke & Soffa shares have returned 14.2% in the past six-month period outperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology industry’s growth of 3.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 18 cents over the past 60 days to $5.42 per share.

Other Zacks Rank # 1 stocks in the same industry include NETGEAR NTGR, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA and Nitto Denko NDEKY. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

NETGEAR shares have declined 25.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised downward by 32 cents over the past 60 days to $1.80 per share.

NVIDIA shares have soared 106.8% in the past year. The consensus mark for 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 44 cents over the past 60 days to $5.11 per share.

Nitto Denko shares have slumped 10.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 43 cents over the past 60 days to $2.92 per share.

