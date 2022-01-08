Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ajey Nagar was around 10 years old when he discovered YouTube and was instantly drawn towards its potentiality of it. “I thought about pursuing it as a full-fledged career when I was 13. It was a very intuitive calling for me. It honestly scares me sometimes when I look back and see how I dropped out to pursue the digital medium that wasn’t as evolved as it is today,” shares Nagar. It was all very organic and as a curious kid, he used to upload gameplay videos only and as time passed by, he started experimenting with his content.

Entrepreneur India Ajey Nagar AKA CarryMinati

Nagar’s USP is relatability and authenticity. “I try to get into the shoes of my fans and speak their mindset, language, gestures, slang, cuss words, and at times harmless abuses with no intention of harming anyone. Through my live streaming gaming channel Carryislive, I am able to connect and understand my fans better,” claims Nagar when asked about his content.

In terms of content creation, there wasn’t much of a difference cause his room is his set for most of his videos. But, during the lockdown, there was a phase wherein he faced content block and took about 5 months to put a video (THE LAND OF BIGG BOSS) on his YouTube channel. Isolation and the pandemic somewhere affected him at a very subconscious level. However, shooting for Runway 34 earlier known as Mayday helped him massively and he was able to think out of the box and deliver a video that the audience not only loved but appreciated too.

When asked about the YouTube community guidelines changing rapidly and affecting content creation, he says, “There are times when I feel this will be my last video and now, I will do something else but that day never comes. It is that surreal bond that keeps pulling me back into content creation like a magnet, it’s like I was destined for this.”

As per Nagar, next year is going to be a mix of Roast videos & Sketches on his main channel. One of his videos ‘Cancel Culture’ where he tried an English sketch for the first time, got a lot of love from the audience, he would like to incorporate it more in the coming videos.