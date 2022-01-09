Prajakta Koli: Insanity Personified

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Prajakta Koli never thought of becoming a content creator. In fact, when she was growing up, she wanted to be a radio jockey. So YouTube wasn't even on the radar. While growing up, she was sure about the fact that she’s going to become a radio jockey. But as self-realization stuck she knew she wasn’t meant for it. And that's when she started creating content on YouTube. “Ever since I feel like it's been the best decision ever because it was something that I wasn't prepared for. It was something that I went into completely blind and, and I'm so glad that I did what I did,” says Koli. As per her, the decision that she took in the Feb of 2015, has changed her life.

Entrepreneur India Prajakta Koli AKA MostlySane

Talking about her connection with the audience, Koli says, “The good thing about the internet is that the audience is extremely honest. They'll tell you exactly what they like, what they don't like, what they want to see, what they don't want to see. And I think if you are engaging with them, if you are talking to them, if you're listening to them, then, it's easy to navigate to a point, which is a midpoint between what your audience wants to watch and what you like creating.”

During the lockdown when people were spending more time online she knew she had more attention and engagement and started working towards increasing viewership and changing consumption. As per her, with new creators coming up, the platforms grew bigger.

Confessing her moments of doubt, she says, “There's a strong chance that I don't know what I'm doing right now. I'm trying to listen to my gut every now and then listen to my team and try not to get monotonous.”



As a creative person, she also started facing creative blocks three, four years ago. She says, “In 2017 I thought that the only way to deal with a block was to shut my channel down and try for a different career path. But eventually, I realized that it’s very normal. One of the things that kind of helped me get through, which I kind of bank on all the time is that I didn't stop creating content. I think consistency is good. Some creators prefer to take a step back, gather their thoughts and then come back stronger. However, if I do that to my mind I won't be able to get back in the game.”



One of the biggest steps she took as a content creator was that she put her guard down with heavy planning, and having control over everything and knowing what she’ll be doing today and five years from now. For her some days, are only about editing, shooting and writing while others are only filled with meetings. As per her, “I think that's the favorite part about my job that not one day looks like another and the fact that I can show up to work in pajamas and nobody says anything.” With OTT and Bollywood, she’s keeping all the doors open as of now.

Instagram Followers: 4.5 mn+

YouTube Subscribers: 6.45 Mn+