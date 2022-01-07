The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet Inc., salesforce.com, inc. and Starbucks Corp

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 7, 2022 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, salesforce.com, inc. CRM, and Starbucks Corporation SBUX.

Here are highlights from Thursday’s Analyst Blog:

Top Research Reports for Alphabet, salesforce and Starbucks

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Alphabet Inc., salesforce.com, inc., and Starbucks Corporation. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.

Shares of Alphabet have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year (+55.3% vs. +25.8%). The Zacks analyst believes that Alphabet’s dominant search market share, an expanding cloud footprint and strengthening presence in the smart home market are the major catalysts for the stock's continued outperformance.

Google’s mobile search has been gaining solid momentum. Strong focus on innovation of AI techniques as well as wearables technology is likely to aid business growth in the long term. Alphabet’s expanding presence in the autonomous driving space is another major positive. Growing litigation issues and increasing expenses, however, are concerning.

salesforce shares have lost -17.1% over the past three months against the Zacks Computer Software industry’s gain of +2.9%. Stiff competition, unfavorable currency fluctuations as well as increasing investments in international expansions and data centers are some of the major headwinds for CRM.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that salesforce has been benefiting from a robust demand environment amid a major digital transformation. The rapid adoption of its cloud-based solutions is driving demand for its products. The recent acquisition of Slack is likely to position salesforce as a leader in the enterprise team collaboration solution space, thereby enabling it to better compete with Microsoft’s Teams product.

Shares of Starbucks have lost -4.9% in the last six months against the Zacks Food & Restaurants industry’s loss of -1.9%. SBUX’s earnings in fiscal 2022 is likely to be impacted by strategic investments and cost inflation. Earnings estimates for 2022 have declined in the past 60 days.

The Zacks analyst, however, believes that store growth, robust digitalization initiatives and a sturdy comps growth bode well for the long term. Starbucks’ also reported impressive U.S. comps for the third straight quarter in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. SBUX now anticipates global comparable sales to reach high-single digits in fiscal 2022.

Other noteworthy reports we are featuring today include Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ), BP p.l.c. ( BP ) and Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. ( FIS ).

