Lindsay (LNN) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q1, Up Y/Y

Lindsay Corporation LNN delivered adjusted earnings per share of $1.13 in first-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended as of Nov 30, 2021), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The bottom line increased 131% year over year on solid demand for irrigation equipment.

Including one-time items, earnings per share were 72 cents in the quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 65 cents.

Lindsay generated revenues of $166.2 million, up 53% from $108.5 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $143 million.

The company’s backlog as of Nov 30, 2021, was $154.8 million compared with $89.2 million witnessed as of Nov 30, 2020.

Operational Update

Cost of operating revenues surged 67% year on year to $128.7 million. Gross profit was up 19% to $37.4 million from the year-earlier quarter’s levels. Gross margin came in at 22.5% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 28.9%.

Operating expenses were $24 million during the fiscal first quarter, flat year over year. Adjusted operating income was $26 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $7.5 million.

Segment Results

The Irrigation segment revenues increased 67% year over year to around $146 million in the fiscal first quarter. North America irrigation revenues surged 50% from the year-ago quarter’s levels to $79 million, primarily on increased irrigation equipment unit sales volume and higher average selling prices. International irrigation revenues soared 94% year over year to roughly $67 million on higher unit sales volumes, higher selling prices and favorable foreign currency translation. The segment’s operating income increased 62% year on year to $17.2 million as higher irrigation system unit volume mitigated the impact of higher raw material and other costs.

The Infrastructure segment revenues declined 4% year over year to $20.2 million on lower Road Zipper System sales. The segment reported operating income of $2.8 million, down 35% year over year. This was primarily due to lower revenues and a less favorable margin mix of revenues compared with the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Financial Position

Lindsay had cash and cash equivalents of roughly $85 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $127 million in the prior-year quarter. The company’s long-term debt stood at around $115 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter, flat year over year.

Outlook

Lindsay expects to continue to witness robust demand for irrigation equipment. In the infrastructure business, the company anticipates an increase in project activity in the second half of fiscal 2022. However, raw material cost inflation and supply chain challenges will continue in the near term, the company noted.

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have declined 2.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 23.1%.

