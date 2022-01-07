Is Ford Motor (F) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Ford Motor (F) is a stock many investors are watching right now. F is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. F has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.03.

Finally, we should also recognize that F has a P/CF ratio of 10.57. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 30.22. Within the past 12 months, F's P/CF has been as high as 10.86 and as low as 4.10, with a median of 6.09.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ford Motor is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, F sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

