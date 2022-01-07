These Were The Ten Worst Performing Mega Cap Stocks In December 2021

December 2021 was a good month for the stock market overall, with the Dow marking its fifth straight monthly gain and the Nasdaq recording a six-month winning streak. However, not all stocks were able to end the month in green, including a few mega cap stocks. Such a drop generally represents a good opportunity for investors to initiate new positions in these mega cap stocks. So, let’s take a look at the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in December 2021.

Ten Worst Performing Mega Cap Stocks In December 2021

We have referred to the return data (from finviz.com) to come up with the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in December 2021. Following are the ten worst performing mega cap stocks in December 2021:

Bank of America (0.13%)

Founded in 1904 and headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., it is a bank and financial holding company that offers banking and nonbank financial services. Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) has the following business segments: Global Banking, Consumer Banking, Global Markets, Global Wealth and Investment Management, and All Other. The company’s shares are up over 8% in three months, as well as in the last five days. For 2020, Bank of America reported revenue of more than $51.50 billion, compared to over $71.20 billion in 2019.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (-0.22%)

Founded in 1968 and headquartered in New York, this company offers financial and investment banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Bank, Asset and Wealth Management, Consumer and Community Banking, and Commercial Banking. The company’s shares are down over 2% in three months but are up over 4% in the last five days. For 2020, JPMorgan Chase reported revenue of more than $64.20 billion, compared to over $84 billion in 2019.

Nike (>-1%)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Beaverton, Ore., this company designs, develops, markets and sells athletic footwear, equipment and accessories. Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has the following business segments: Asia Pacific & Latin America; Middle East & Africa; North America; Europe; Greater China; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The company’s shares are up over 5% in three months and over 3% in the last five days. For 2021, Nike reported revenue of more than $44.40 billion, compared to over $37.40 billion in 2020.

Oracle (>-3%)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, this company deals in products and services that cover all aspects of corporate information technology environments. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The company’s shares are down over 8% in three months and over 1% in the last five days. For 2020, Oracle reported revenue of more than $40.40 billion, compared to over $39 billion in 2019.

Amazon.com (>-3%)

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Wash., this company deals in e-commerce, digital streaming and cloud computing. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) operates through three business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company’s shares are down almost 1% in three months and over 2% in the last five days. For 2020, Amazon reported revenue of more than $386 billion, compared to over $280 billion in 2019.

Netflix (>-4%)

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Los Gatos, Calif., it is a streaming entertainment service company that offers subscription-based streaming of movies and television episodes over the Internet. Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) has the following business segments: Domestic DVD, Domestic Streaming, and International Streaming. The company’s shares are down over 12% in three months and over 8% in the last five days. For 2020, Netflix reported revenue of $25 billion, compared to over $20 billion in 2019.

Tesla (>-6%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., this company designs, makes and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has the following business segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The company’s shares are up over 34% in three months but are down almost 1% in the last five days. For 2020, Tesla reported revenue of more than $31.50 billion, compared to over $24.50 billion in 2019.

NVIDIA (>-9%)

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif, this company designs and makes computer graphics processors, chipsets and supporting software. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has three business segments: Tegra Processor, Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), and All Other. The company’s shares are up over 35% in three months but are down over 4% in the last five days. For 2021, NVIDIA reported revenue of more than $16.60 billion, compared to over $10.90 billion in 2020.

Salesforce.com (>-10%)

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, this company designs and develops cloud-based enterprise software for CRM (customer relationship management). Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) primarily offers solutions related to customer service and support, sales force automation, marketing automation and more. The company’s shares are down almost 16% in three months and almost 10% in the last five days. For 2020, Salesforce reported revenue of more than $21 billion, compared to over $17 billion in 2019.

Adobe (>-14%)

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company offers media and digital marketing solutions. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) has the following business segments: Publishing, Digital Experience and Digital Media. The company’s shares are down almost 11% in three months and over 9% in the last five days. For 2020, Adobe reported revenue of more than $12.80 billion, compared to over $11 billion in 2019.