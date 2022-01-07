Nielsen (NLSN) Expands Clientele With Gracenote-Lucid Deal

Nielsen Holdings NLSN has been consistently gaining customer momentum on the back of its content solutions arm, Gracenote.

- Zacks

This is evident from the fact that Gracenote recently joined forces with Lucid Group LCID to equip the latter’s Lucid Air luxury electric vehicle with advanced audio features.

The Lucid electric vehicle’s entertainment interface will incorporate Gracenote’s Smart Radio data and technology solutions. This will enable drivers and passengers to listen to audio content from various sources including broadcast radio, streaming services as well as digital devices.

On the back of Gracenote’s solutions, LCID aims to provide an enhanced in-car entertainment experience to electric car users. Thus, the latest move has highlighted the reliability and efficiency of Gracenote’s audio solutions.

The recent partnership with Lucid Group expands Nielsen’s customer base. This is expected to contribute well to the company’s top line in the upcoming period.

Gracenote in Focus

Gracenote is gaining traction across creators, distributors, and platforms with the help of its robust entertainment metadata, content Ids, and related offerings.

The company has been consistently introducing new solutions to better serve customers. Recently, it introduced a content analytics tool named Audience Predict to help content distributors and owners predict the future of program performance and accordingly make strategic decisions that maximize returns on programming investments.

Apart from this, it has expanded its international video metadata coverage to include Poland in a bid to penetrate the entertainment market of the country.

Further, the Gracenote Inclusion Analytics solution has been licensed by a marketing agency, IPG Mediabrands, to help advertisers better connect with audiences. This remains a positive for Gracenote.

Growing Partnerships

Nielsen has been consistently winning partnerships on the back of its robust portfolio of solutions.

Apart from the recent collaboration, Nielsen signed a multi-year deal with Antietam Broadband for Local TV measurement in the Washington, DC, DMA.

The company has also inked a multi-year contract with Whitehardt Inc. for local TV measurement in all markets served. With the partnership, Nielsen’s data will aid Whitehardt’s ability to evaluate viewership differences, plus shifts and trends in each market served.

Additionally, Nielsen and Meredith Corp. renewed a multi-year agreement for Nielsen Local TV ratings. Per the agreement, Nielsen’s unique suite of measurement services will be leveraged for establishing a cross-platform currency for Meredith’s commercial strategies.

These growing partnerships will continue to help the company in sustaining momentum in the entertainment industry.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Nielsen carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the Business Services sector can consider stocks like HeadHunter Group HHR and Marvell Technology MRVL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

HeadHunter Group has gained 54.7% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 46.4%.

Marvell Technology has gained 74.3% over a year. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 24.3%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Nielsen Holdings Plc (NLSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



HeadHunter Group PLC Sponsored ADR (HHR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research