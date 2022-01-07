Charles River (CRAI) Hires New Forensic Services Practice VP

Charles River Associates CRAI yesterday announced the appointment of Peggy Daley as a vice president at its Forensic Services Practice.

- Zacks

Daley is known for her skills in investigations, forensic expertise and data analytics. She has been engaged in more than 50 consumer class actions related to violations of the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, the California Invasion of Privacy Act and fair debt collection laws. Daley specializes in conducting complex investigations on behalf of boards of directors, senior management, outside counsel and regulators. She has worked with various organizations, including higher education institutions, financial institutions and healthcare providers.

Daley has investigated whistleblower claims on behalf of large public universities relating to misreporting data to accreditors and unethical behavior of university leadership. She has also designed and implemented graduate employment outcome reporting protocols for all U.S. law schools on behalf of their accreditor, the American Bar Association.

Daley serves on the Illinois state board, overseeing the licensing of private detectives and security professionals. She is also a Life Trustee of the Better Government Association, where she had earlier worked as the chair of the board of directors.

Considering Daley’s vast experience, the latest appointment is expected to enhance Charles River’s competitive position in the market.

CRA’s president and chief executive officer, Paul Maleh, stated, "We’re pleased to welcome Peggy to our Forensic Services team. "Her strong background will enhance the capabilities of our team of experts who regularly help clients address high-profile investigations."

Forensic Services Practice leader, Kris Swanson, stated, "Peggy is often recognized by peers and the industry for her leadership in complex, multi-disciplinary forensic investigations. We are excited to have her expertise on board to tackle our clients’ most complex needs in seeking the truth when handling allegations of fraud, misconduct, cybercrime, and non-compliance."

Over the past year, shares of Charles River have gained 67.8%,outperforming the 49.5% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider

Charles River currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Business Servicessector that investors can consider are Avis Budget CAR, Cross Country Healthcare ( CCRN ) and Korn Ferry KFY, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 420.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 744.3% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 18.8%.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 447.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 201% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%.

Korn Ferry has an expected earnings growth rate of 61.2% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 51%, on average.

Korn Ferry’s shares have surged 67.6% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 15.5%.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



KornFerry International (KFY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Charles River Associates (CRAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research