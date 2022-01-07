Ambarella (AMBA), Seeing Machines Tie Up For Integrated ADAS

Ambarella AMBA has recently collaborated with Australia’s vision-based monitoring technology company, Seeing Machines, to deliver an integrated Advanced Driver Assistance System (“ADAS”), and Occupant and Driver Monitoring System (“OMS” and “DMS”) solutions to its automotive customers.

Through this collaboration, Ambarella will offer advanced level of forward-facing ADAS cameras by incorporating Seeing Machine’s DMS and OMS tech solutions into its CV2x CVflow family of edge artificial intelligence (“AI”) perception systems-on-chips (SoCs).

Per the agreement, Seeing Machines will enable its embedded Driver Monitoring Engine (e-DME) software to provide a highly optimized, accelerated “back end”. The e-DME back end will utilize the CVflow acceleration engine inside Ambarella’s SoCs, delivering OMS and DMS algorithm combined ADAS solutions.

This collaboration reflects the reliability of Ambarella’s highly in-demand AI vision silicon products. The combined solution will ensure high accuracy among automotive safety systems of the company. Meanwhile, it will enable Seeing Machines to enhance its safety-oriented technology solutions to the next level.

With all automakers developing self-driving cars, there has been a high demand for camera-based SoCs and computer vision technology in recent times. Ambarella, being an AI silicon company, has deep technical knowledge in camera-based SoCs and enhanced computer vision capabilities. Growing demand for ADAS is likely to act as a key catalyst for the company’s near-term growth.

Ambarella continues to expand its CVflow family of AI processors through consecutive global collaborations. Very recently, during the Consumer Electronics Show (“CES”) 2022, it launched AI-based Image Signal Processor (“AISP”) featuring low-light color imaging and better HDR processing than state-of-the-art traditional image signals.

In the CES 2022 event, Ambarella also unveiled CV3 AI domain controller SoC, ideal for implementing autonomous driving for vehicles from Level 2+ to Level 4, single- and multi-camera ADAS, DMS and in-cabin solutions, single- and multi-channel electronic mirrors with blind-spot detection, and intelligent parking assistance systems.

In December 2021, the company collaborated with Israel-based Autobrains to develop a scalable range of ADAS solutions for the automotive mass market. In September, Ambarella partnered with China’s DongfengFengshen (Aeolus) to build DMS for the Yixuan Max vehicle.

In August last year, Ambarella announced that Moscow-based Yandex’s new SignalQ2 LTE-enabled DMS camera is based on the company’s CV25 edge AI vision SoC. In the same month, KeepTruckin, a fleet management company, selected CVflow’s CV22 edge AI vision SoC for its new AI Dashcam.

Ambarella has been benefiting from solid momentum in CV2, CV22 and CV25. In fiscal 2020, these products generated production revenues from 1,000 customers.

Automotive and Internet of Things cameras are driving Ambarella’s top line. During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, the company’s revenues increased 64% to $92.2 million, primarily driven by improvement in the automotive and security camera businesses.

