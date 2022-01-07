3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on the Prospering Industry

The midstream energy activity has a significantly lower exposure to coronavirus-induced energy business uncertainty due to the very nature of the business model. Hence, despite Omicron spreading rapidly worldwide, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bright.

Pipeline players are better off than upstream and downstream firms since the companies are generating stable fee-based revenues from their long-term contracts with shippers. Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, The Williams Companies Inc WMB and MPLX LP MPLX are among the frontrunners in the industry that are leading the pack.



- Zacks

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Williams Companies, Inc. The (WMB): Free Stock Analysis Report



MPLX LP (MPLX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research