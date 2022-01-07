T-Mobile (TMUS) Expands Its Partnership With Crown Castle

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS has inked a new 12-year deal with Crown Castle International Corp. CCI that will support the former’s nationwide 5G network build-out with more access to the latter’s towers and small-cell locations.

Crown Castle operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and almost 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major market in the United States.

The deal enables T-Mobile to expand the reach of its industry-leading 5G network, serving more customers across the country. On the other hand, it will help Crown Castle generate long-term tower and small-cell revenue growth.

The deal is integral to T-Mobile’s efforts to continue expanding its 5G network while realizing synergies following its merger with Sprint.

T-Mobile’s diversified growth strategy and network leadership are noteworthy. The stock has, however, lost 14.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.7%.

T-Mobile continues to deliver its game-changing Ultra Capacity 5G to people across the country at an unprecedented pace. The Ultra Capacity 5G delivers superfast speed to a lot of people, powering 5G smartphones and enabling innovators to deliver transformational 5G experiences.

The company ended 2021 with more than 210 million people covered with the Ultra Capacity 5G, reaching more than 80% of all T-Mobile customers. It plans to reach 300 million people by the end of 2023.

While other wireless players focused on the millimeter wave, T-Mobile executed a multi-band spectrum strategy of using low-band Extended Range to cover the country and Ultra Capacity to bring fast 5G speeds to the maximum number of people. Extended Range 5G reaches more than 310 million Americans and is expected to cover 99% of Americans by 2023.

The company continues to expand its 5G network to bring fast and affordable wireless service across the country while helping Americans access the latest products and technologies. It also intends to bring more competition to home broadband, especially in underserved rural markets.

