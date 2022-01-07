Aligos (ALGS) Stock Down on Hepatitis Drug Development Halt

Aligos Therapeutics’ ALGS shares fell 56.7% after the company announced that it is halting further development of its drug candidate, ALG-010133, in chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

Aligos’ decision to halt the development is based on data from the phase I study ALG-010133-101, which reported that there was no meaningful HBsAg reduction at the projected efficacious dose (400 mg).

Aligos also noted that high dose levels of ALG-010133, which were planned to be evaluated in subsequent cohorts, were very unlikely to reach the required HBsAg reduction level that Aligos had previously defined as necessary to advance the program.

Shares of Aligos Therapeutics have plunged 85.5% in the trailing 12 months in comparison with the industry’s 29.9% decline.

Per management, the decision to halt the ALG-010133 development is based on a joint review with ALG-010133-101’s Study Review Committee (“SRC”). Both management and SRC jointly concluded that the candidate did not indicate sufficient antiviral activity against the hepatitis B virus.

Apart from ALG-010133, Aligos has multiple candidates with distinct mechanisms of action (MOAs) in its pipeline, which are under clinical development or will enter the same for CHB. These MOAs include ALG-000184 (CAM-2) and ALG-020572 (ASO), which are currently in early-stage clinical studies. A third MOA, ALG-125755 (siRNA), is projected to enter clinical studies in mid-2022.

Apart from CHB indication, Aligos is also evaluating candidates for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company is currently evaluating ALG-055099, a small molecule thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, in early-stage clinical studies for NASH.

