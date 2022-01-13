Learn Crucial Interview Skills and Improve Your Marketability

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

As an entrepreneur, you may not think interviewing skills are all that important. After all, you're already employed — working for yourself. But think about how much you have to sell yourself and your business to potential clients. And think about who you'd like to bring on to help your company succeed.

StackCommerce

Improving your interviewing skills can help you both sell your business better to potential clients and help you conduct more successful interviews to find better employees. With The 2022 Premium Interviewing Skills Bundle, you'll learn all the skills you need. It's on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $1600).

This bundle includes eight courses from expert business coaches and mentors like Stefan Devito (4.6/5 instructor rating), Imran Afzal (4.6/5 rating), and John Bura (4.2/5 rating). Through these courses, you'll learn how to interview better for job openings and become a better interviewer yourself.

Starting out, you'll learn how to gain confidence in meetings and learn how to best answer difficult questions. You'll explore different personality types, discover how to work with them, and learn how to advocate to get the best salary or rate possible. Additionally, you'll learn behavioral, situational, and technical questions usually asked in interviews and understand what answers to look for and what answers you should give. There's even a course dedicated to virtual interviews to help you navigate that particular burden.

In addition to standard interviewing tips, you'll also learn how to interview for specific roles in tech and web development. Getting up to speed with these courses will help you better understand how to hire for those roles when the time comes as well.

Learning how to be an interviewee can help you be a better interviewer. Right now, you can get The 2022 Premium Interviewing Skills Bundle for just $34.99 for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.