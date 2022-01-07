Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) closed the most recent trading day at $79.62, moving -1.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the operator of digital commerce platform had lost 31.92% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 12.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Affirm Holdings will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Affirm Holdings to post earnings of -$0.44 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.01 million, up 61.74% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$2.42 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.72% and +46.78%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Affirm Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.82% higher within the past month. Affirm Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Business - Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

