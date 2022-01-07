FNF Group (FNF) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, FNF Group (FNF) closed at $53.26, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the provider of title insurance and mortgage services had gained 5.31% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

FNF Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.51, down 24.88% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.29 billion, down 12.76% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for FNF Group. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FNF Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, FNF Group is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.94.

The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

