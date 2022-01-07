Huntsman (HUN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Huntsman (HUN) closed the most recent trading day at $35.77, moving +0.22% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the chemical company had gained 9.65% over the past month, outpacing the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Huntsman as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 15, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Huntsman to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 76.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.22 billion, up 32.95% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Huntsman should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Huntsman is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Huntsman's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.36. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.68, so we one might conclude that Huntsman is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.