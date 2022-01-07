Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) closed at $4.59 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.1% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.3% over the past month. This has lagged the Basic Materials sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Amyris, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Amyris, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.20 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 54.55%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.1 million, down 19.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Amyris, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Amyris, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

