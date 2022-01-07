Carlyle Group (CG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Carlyle Group (CG) closed at $51.02 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.13%.

- Zacks

Heading into today, shares of the asset management firm had lost 4.58% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Carlyle Group will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Carlyle Group to post earnings of $1.14 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 78.13%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, up 69.7% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Carlyle Group should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.42% higher within the past month. Carlyle Group is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Carlyle Group has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.21 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.56.

Also, we should mention that CG has a PEG ratio of 0.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Funds stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.92 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, putting it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

