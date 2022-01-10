New Strong Sell Stocks for January 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Angel Oak Mortgage AOMR is a vertically integrated asset manager delivering mortgage and consumer credit solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Antero Resources AR is an independent explorer, primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil resources in the Appalachian Basin. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Beyond Meat BYND is a food company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 52% downward over the last 60 days.

