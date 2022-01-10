T-Mobile (TMUS) Witnesses Record Customer Additions in 2021

T-Mobile US, Inc. TMUS recently provided preliminary customer results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2021.

The Bellevue, WA-based wireless carrier witnessed its highest-ever postpaid net customer additions and postpaid account net additions for 2021.

In the fourth quarter, T-Mobile reported 1.8 million postpaid net customer additions and 315 thousand postpaid account net additions. Postpaid phone net customer additions were 844 thousand, which increased year over year. High Speed Internet net customer additions were 224 thousand, reflecting the best quarter since launch.

For the year, postpaid net customer additions were 5.5 million, which exceeded the high end of the company’s guidance range. Postpaid account net additions were 1.2 million, which more than doubled year over year. Postpaid phone net customer additions were 2.9 million, increasing 32% year over year. High Speed Internet net customer additions were 546 thousand, ending the year with 646 thousand customers.

T-Mobile continues to deliver its game-changing Ultra Capacity 5G to more people at an unprecedented pace. The superfast speed powers 5G smartphones and enables innovators to provide transformational 5G experiences.

T-Mobile’s diversified growth strategy and network leadership are noteworthy. The stock has, however, lost 17.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 9.5%.

T-Mobile ended 2021 with more than 210 million people covered with the Ultra Capacity 5G, reaching more than 80% of its customers. The company plans to reach 300 million people by the end of 2023.

When other wireless players focused on the millimeter wave, T-Mobile executed a multi-band spectrum strategy of using low-band Extended Range to cover the country and Ultra Capacity to bring fast 5G speeds to the maximum number of people. The Extended Range 5G reaches more than 310 million Americans and is expected to cover 99% of the population by 2023.

T-Mobile continues to expand its 5G network to bring fast and affordable wireless service across the country while helping Americans access the latest products and technologies.

