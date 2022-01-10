3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes

The prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look bleak at the moment given apprehensions regarding slowing demand and economic activity due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. On top of this, the industry players are grappling with inflated input costs, labor shortages and supply chain issues.

In this scenario we suggest keeping an eye out for companies like Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO and Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU. These are poised to gain on the back of their endeavors to build reserves, and control costs while investing in technology and improving production efficiency.



- Zacks

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



FreeportMcMoRan Inc. (FCX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Southern Copper Corporation (SCCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research