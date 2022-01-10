Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
3 Non Ferrous Metal Mining Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Woes

Despite the concerns related to the spread of the Omicron variant looming large on the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry, stocks like FCX, SCCO and UUUU are worth keeping...

The prospects of the Zacks Mining - Non Ferrous industry look bleak at the moment given apprehensions regarding slowing demand and economic activity due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. On top of this, the industry players are grappling with inflated input costs, labor shortages and supply chain issues.

In this scenario we suggest keeping an eye out for companies like Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX, Southern Copper Corporation SCCO and Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU. These are poised to gain on the back of their endeavors to build reserves, and control costs while investing in technology and improving production efficiency.

