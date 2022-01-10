These Were The Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies Of 2021

Despite the market's volatility, the year 2021 proved to be a strong one for the crypto market. The crypto market briefly hit the $3 trillion mark last year. This, however, doesn’t mean that you can invest in any crypto and expect to reap massive returns overnight. In fact, there are several cryptocurrencies that lost a significant amount of value last year. Let’s take a look at the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies of 2021.

TheDigitalArtist / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Ten Worst Performing Cryptocurrencies Of 2021

We have used the return data of 2021 (from coinmarketcap.com) to come up with the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies of 2021. These are the ten worst performing cryptocurrencies of 2021:

USD Coin (USDC: -0.01%)

Launched in September 2018, this stablecoin is pegged to the USD on a 1:1 basis. Every unit of USDC is backed by $1 held in reserve, in the form of cash and short-term U.S. Treasury bonds. It is up almost 1% in the last 30 days. USDC has an all-time high of $2.35 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9292 (March 2020).

TerraUSD (UST: -0.01%)

Launched in September 2020, it is a scalable, yield-bearing coin of the Terra blockchain, and its value is pegged to the USD. UST was primarily created to offer value to the Terra community, as well as offer a solution to the scalability issues. It is down almost 1% in the last 30 days. UST has an all-time high of $1.05 (January 2021) and an all-time low of $0.7929 (December 2020).

TrueUSD (TUSD: -0.11%)

Launched in January 2018, it is a stablecoin that is pegged to USD at 1:1. TrueUSD aims to balance the stability and utility of cryptocurrencies, along with security in the form of regular attestations. It is currently trading around $0.9998 and is up almost 1% in the last 30 days. TUSD has an all-time high of $1.36 (May 2018) and an all-time low of $0.9179 (March 2020).

Zilliqa (ZIL: -0.12%)

Launched in June 2019, it is a permissionless blockchain that aims to offer high throughput with the capability of completing thousands of transactions per second. Zilliqa’s native token helps to process transactions on the network, as well as execute smart contracts. It is currently trading around $0.05957. ZIL has an all-time high of $0.2563 (May 2021) and an all-time low of $0.002477 (March 2020).

Tether (USDT: -0.17%)

Originally launched in July 2014 as Realcoin, it is a stablecoin that mirrors the value of the USD. The value of USDT is guaranteed by Tether to remain pegged to the USD. So, whenever Tether issues new USDT tokens, it allocates the same amount of USD to its reserves. It is down almost 1% in the last 30 days. USDT has an all-time high of $1.22 (February 2021) and an all-time low of $0.5683 (March 2015).

Pax Dollar (USDP: -0.29%)

Founded in September of 2018, it is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Pax Dollar’s native token USDP is backed by the USD in accounts in the name of the company at the U.S. depository institutions. It is currently trading around $0.9999 and is up almost 1% in the last 30 days. USDP has an all-time high of $2.02 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.8728 (March 2020).

Dai (DAI: -0.44%)

Launched in November 2019, it is an Ethereum-based stablecoin. Its price is soft pegged to the U.S. dollar. DAI isn’t managed by a private company, but by a decentralized autonomous organization through a software protocol. It is currently trading around $0.9988 and is up almost 1% in the last 30 days. DAI has an all-time high of $3.67 (November 2021) and an all-time low of $0.9455 (May 2020).

Celsius (CEL: -18.49%)

Launched in June 2018, it is an all-in-one banking and financial services platform for cryptocurrency users. Celsius’ native token CEL is used for many purposes, including boosting user payouts if it is used as the payment currency. It is currently trading around $3.17 and is down over 17% in the last 30 days. CEL has an all-time high of $8.02 (June 2021) and an all-time low of $0.02235 (October 2018).

Bitcoin SV (BSV: -24.36%)

Bitcoin SV emerged following a hard fork of the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) blockchain in 2018, it aims to fulfill the original vision of Bitcoin of working as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system. To achieve its aim, BSV has removed artificial block size limits. It is currently trading around $106.70 and is down over 20% in the last 30 days. BSV has an all-time high of $491.64 (April 2021) and an all-time low of $36.87 (November 2018).

NEM (XEM: -43.33%)

Launched in 2014, it is an ecosystem of platforms that uses blockchain and cryptography to offer solutions to individuals and businesses. NEM’s native cryptocurrency XEM is used to reward each node that manages to add a new block of transactions to the end of the blockchain. It is currently trading around $0.1152 and is down over 13% in the last 30 days. NEM has an all-time high of $2.09 (January 2018) and an all-time low of $0.0000793 (September 2015).