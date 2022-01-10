Sanofi (SNY) Inks Deal to Develop AI-Driven Precision Medicines

Sanofi SNY has announced its entry into a collaboration and license agreement with UK-based pharmatech company, Exscientia plc EXAI, whose AI-driven platform it plans to use in order to develop up to 15 small-molecule candidates targeting oncology and immunology.

- Zacks

With this deal, Sanofi is looking to leverage Exscientia’s AI-based capabilities and personalized medicine platform to develop precision-engineered medicines for cancer and immune-mediated diseases. The collaboration aims to accelerate drug discovery and improve clinical success.

Per the agreement, Sanofi will make an upfront cash payment of $100 million to Exscientia, who will also be entitled to receive potential development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments worth up to $5.2 billion. Exscientia will also be eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales if a product is commercialized from the collaboration.

In 2019, Sanofi in-licensed Exscientia’s novel bispecific small-molecule candidate targeting inflammation and immunology. Sanofi and Exscientia have been working together since 2016.

Shares of Sanofi have risen 4.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 16.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Sanofi has been actively seeking acquisitions and deals for boosting its pipeline and driving growth.

In December 2021, Sanofi entered into an agreement to acquire privately-held immuno-oncology company, Amunix Pharmaceuticals, for an upfront payment of approximately $1 billion.

The acquisition of Amunix will add potentially transformative cancer therapies and three technology platforms to Sanofi’s pipeline. Amunix’s proprietary masking technology platform, XTEN, will help Sanofi develop safer and more efficacious cancer drugs by activating preferentially in disease-specific micro-environments.

Sanofi acquired biopharma company Kadmon Holdings in November 2021, adding an FDA-approved treatment for chronic graft-versus-host to its portfolio.

In September 2021, Sanofi acquired its long-time partner Translate Bio for approximately $3.2 billion. The acquisition added to Sanofi’s portfolio a promising mRNA technology platform to develop therapeutics and vaccines and also accelerate the development of their existing partnered pipeline programs. Sanofi also acquired two clinical-stage biopharmaceutical companies, Kiadis and Kymab, in 2021. These acquisitions added natural-killer cell therapies, and immune and inflammatory candidates to its pipeline.

We expect to see more such activities on the acquisition and collaboration front.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Sanofi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked stocks in the large-cap pharma sector include Pfizer Inc. PFE and AbbVie Inc. ABBV. While Pfizer sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), AbbVie carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Pfizer’s earnings estimates have been revised 44.6% upward for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has rallied 47.6% in the past year.

Pfizer’s earnings have surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same on the other occasion.

AbbVie’s earnings estimates have been revised 0.7% upward for 2022 over the past 60 days. The stock has increased 23.7% in the past year.

AbbVie’s earnings have surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same on the other occasion.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Sanofi (SNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pfizer Inc. (PFE): Free Stock Analysis Report



AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Free Stock Analysis Report



Exscientia PLC Sponsored ADR (EXAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research