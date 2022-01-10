Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
5 Insurance Brokers That Continue to Benefit From Increasing Demand

Increased demand for insurance products, given an aging population, baby boomers and millennials and adoption of technology should drive Insurance Brokers like MMC, AJG, WLTW, BRO and RYAN.

Better pricing, prudent underwriting, rising demand for insurance products and global expansion have been driving revenues of Zacks  Insurance Brokerage industry players. The fast-paced consolidations in this traditionally fragmented industry are expected to benefit Marsh & McLennan Companies MMC, Arthur J. Gallagher AJG, Willis Tower Watson plc WLTW, Brown & Brown BRO and Ryan Specialty Group Holdings RYAN.

Increasing adoption of technology and higher spending on technology will help in the smooth functioning of the industry.

