5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in S&P Global (SPGI) Stock

A prudent investment decision involves buying well-performing stocks at the right time while selling those at risk. A rise in share price and strong fundamentals signal a stock’s bullish run.

- Zacks

S&P Global Inc. SPGI has performed exceptionally well lately and has the potential to sustain its momentum in the near term. Consequently, if you haven’t taken advantage of the share price appreciation yet, it’s time you add the stock to your portfolio.

What Makes S&P Global an Attractive Pick?

An Outperformer: A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run on the bourse over the past year. Shares of S&P Global have gained 39.9% over the past year, outperforming the 8.9% growth of the industry it belongs to and 23.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

Solid Rank & VGM Score: S&P Global currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has a VGM Score of A. Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2, offer the best investment opportunities. Thus, the company seems to be an appropriate investment proposition at the moment. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Northward Estimate Revisions: The direction of estimate revisions serves as an important pointer when it comes to the price of a stock. Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for S&P Global’s first-quarter 2022 earnings has climbed 1.2% to $3.44 per share. Estimates for 2022 have moved up 2.7%.

Positive Earnings Surprise History: S&P Global has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 9.1% in the last four quarters, on average.

Growth Factors: S&P Global remains well poised to gain from growing demand for business information services. Acquisitions have helped it innovate, increase differentiated content and develop new products. The company is expected to continue adding advanced technology and data sets through acquisitions, which in turn should boost its top- and bottom-line growth. Effective management execution has helped it generate solid cash flow, which is utilized for growth initiatives. Dividend payments and share repurchases boost investors' confidence and positively impact earnings per share.

Other Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services sector are Avis Budget CAR, Cross Country Healthcare ( CCRN ) and Accenture ( ACN ), each sporting a Zacks Rank #1.

Avis Budget has an expected earnings growth rate of 420.6% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 76.9%, on average.

Avis Budget’s shares have surged 744.3% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 19.4%.

Cross Country Healthcare has an expected earnings growth rate of 447.8% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 75%, on average.

Cross Country Healthcare’s shares have surged 201% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 21.5%.

Accenture has an expected earnings growth rate of 19.7% for the current year. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.3%, on average.

Accenture’s shares have surged 119.3% in the past year. The company has a long-term earnings growth of 10%.

