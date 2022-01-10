PPL (PPL) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PPL (PPL) closed at $30.23, marking a -0.07% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 5.29% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 2.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PPL as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.31 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 47.46%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PPL currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PPL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.32, which means PPL is trading at a premium to the group.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

PPL Corporation (PPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



