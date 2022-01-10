Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Matterport, Inc. (MTTR) closed the most recent trading day at $15.88, moving +1.73% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 33.55% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 15.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Matterport, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Matterport, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Matterport, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

