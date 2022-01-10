Dynex Capital (DX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Dynex Capital (DX) closed at $16.92 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.06% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the mortgage real estate investment trust had lost 1% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dynex Capital as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dynex Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Dynex Capital is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dynex Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.07.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

