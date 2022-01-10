Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) closed at $21.40 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.47% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

- Zacks

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.74% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 0.13% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Cushman & Wakefield as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, up 39.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.6 billion, up 14.17% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cushman & Wakefield should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Cushman & Wakefield is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Cushman & Wakefield's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.27.

We can also see that CWK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CWK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.75 as of yesterday's close.

The Real Estate - Operations industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.