Webinar Invite: Against All Odds With Roar Founder Pallavi Dean

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A new edition of Entrepreneur Middle East Live’s Against All Odds webinar series will host Pallavi Dean, founder of Roar, for a conversation on what it takes to build an internationally renowned architecture and interior design studio out of Dubai, on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 2pm (UAE).

Pallavi Dean, founder of Roar.

Since founding Roar in 2013, Dean has won multiple awards for her work across a range of sectors including commercial, hospitality, and residential. She was born in India, raised in Dubai, and spent years working in London, and her designs reflect these eclectic influences. A former professor of design, she strives to implement the latest theoretical and practical research into Roar's designs.

Dean is the recipient of several industry awards, which include the Designer of the Year 2021 by Interior Design Magazine in the small corporate office category for Roar's work with the Early Childhood Authority. She was also included in the 2021 Power List Creative 30 by Design Middle East.

When asked how her work helps put the UAE on the world map in architecture and interior design, Dean replies, “Dubai was traditionally an importer of design, now the world is looking to us for the inspiration and we are exporting both design services and products. Taking architectural risks and being future focused, while finding its design identity, is what’s put us on the map -we don’t always get it right- but it’s been a great journey."

To reserve your spot for this installment of Entrepreneur Middle East Live's Against All Odds with Pallavi Dean, founder of Roar, at 2pm (UAE) on Sunday, January 16, 2022, please register here.