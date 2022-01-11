Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th

PCH, CMA, and FHI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 11, 2022

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

- Zacks

Potlatch PCH: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.27%.

Potlatch Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Comerica CMA: This banking and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.53%.

Comerica Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

Federated Hermes FHI: This global asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

 

