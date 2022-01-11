Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
PCH, CMA, and FHI made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on January 11, 2022
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:
Potlatch PCH: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.11%, compared with the industry average of 0.27%.
Comerica CMA: This banking and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2.53%.
Federated Hermes FHI: This global asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.76%, compared with the industry average of 1.95%.
