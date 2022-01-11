New Strong Buy Stocks for January 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

- Zacks

Abercrombie & Fitch ANF: This specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Arcos Dorados ARCO: This company that operates as a franchisee of McDonald's has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 50% over the last 60 days.

BioNTech BNTX: This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter owner has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries KLIC: This leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL): Free Stock Analysis Report



BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research