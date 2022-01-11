Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Company News for Jan 11, 2022

Companies in The News Are: CMC,AZZ,ZNGA,TTWO,APR,OMI

By
This story originally appeared on Zacks
  • Shares of Commercial Metals Company CMC gained 0.6% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings of $1.62 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 per share.
  • AZZ Inc.’s AZZ shares declined 2.9% after the company posted third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues of $231.74 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 244.20 million.
  • Shares of Zynga Inc. ZNGA surged 40.7% after the company announced that it has agreed to be acquired by video game maker Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. TTWO in a $12.7 billion deal or for $9.86 per share in cash and stock.
  • Apria, Inc.’s APR shares soared 26.1% after the company said that it has agreed to be acquired by Owens & Minor, Inc. OMI in a $1.45 billion cash deal, or $37.50 per share.


Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

- Zacks

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

See 6 Artificial Intelligence Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

 

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

TakeTwo Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

AZZ Inc. (AZZ): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Commercial Metals Company (CMC): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Zynga Inc. (ZNGA): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

Apria, Inc. (APR): Free Stock Analysis Report

 

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

 

Zacks Investment Research

More About Stocks

Stocks

Is General Electric Stock a Buy Under $100?

Aditi Ganguly

Stocks

Noodles & Company (NDLS) Inks Franchise Deal With Warner Foods

Stocks

Strength Seen in Noodles & Co. (NDLS): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Read More

Latest on United States

Starting a Business

5 Lessons I Learned While Building a Business Everyone Said Would Fail

Michael Fenech

Michael Fenech

News and Trends

A Crypto CEO and Founder Just Became One of the World's Richest Billionaires

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Cybersecurity

NFTs: is the future of art digital?

Anna Zhadan

Read More