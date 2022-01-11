These Were The Ten Best Performing Stocks In December 2021

December was a decent month for the stock market. Even though the U.S. stocks finished the final trading session of the year lower, all three major indexes finished the month higher. As always, there were stocks that performed better than others. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing stocks in December 2021.

PIX1861 / Pixabay - Valuewalk

Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing Stocks In December 2021

We have used the December 2021 return data (from finviz.com) to rank the ten best performing stocks in December 2021. We have only considered mega cap stocks (with market capitalization of $200 billion or more) for our list. Below are the ten best performing stocks in December 2021:

Eli Lilly & Co (>11%)

Founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., this company discovers, develops, makes and sells pharmaceutical products for Neuroscience, Diabetes, Immunology, Oncology and Other therapies. Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) shares are up over 11% in three months but are down over 5% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $24 billion in 2020 and over $22 billion in 2019.

Coca-Cola (>12%)

Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., this company makes, markets and sells non-alcoholic beverages, including soft drinks, sports drinks, water, enhanced water, energy drinks and more. Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) shares are up over 11% in three months and over 2% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $33 billion in 2020 and over $37 billion in 2019.

Abbott Laboratories (>12%)

Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Abbott Park, IL, this company discovers, develops, makes and sells a diversified range of health care products. It has the following business segments: Medical Devices, Nutritional Products, Established Pharmaceutical Products, and Diagnostic Products. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares are up over 3% in three months but are down almost 4% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $34 billion in 2020 and almost $32 billion in 2019.

Visa (>12%)

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in San Francisco, Calif., it is a financial services company that supports electronic payment systems globally. It offers its products and services under Visa, Visa Electron, PLUS, and Interlink brands. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) shares are down over 5% in three months and over 2% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $24 billion in 2021 and almost $22 billion in 2020.

Procter & Gamble (>12%)

Founded in 1837 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, it is a consumer goods company that has the following business segments: Fabric & Home Care; Baby, Feminine & Family Care; Beauty; Grooming; and Health Care. Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) shares are up over 12% in three months but are down almost 2% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $76 billion in 2021 and almost $71 billion in 2020.

UnitedHealth Group (>13%)

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Minnetonka, Minn., it is a healthcare company that provides insurance products and services. It has the following business segments: OptumInsight, UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, and OptumRx. UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) shares are up over 15% in three months but are down over 7% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $257 billion in 2020 and almost $242 billion in 2019.

Mastercard (>14%)

Founded in 1966 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, this company offers payment processing products and solutions, as well as related consulting services. It offers credit cards, contactless cards, commercial cards, loyalty and reward solutions, and more products and services. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shares are up over 5% in three months and over 1% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $15 billion in 2020 and almost $17 billion in 2019.

Cisco Systems (>16%)

Founded in 1984 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company designs, makes and sells networking products and services useful for communications and information technology industry. Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) has three geographical segments: APJC, the Americas, and EMEA. Cisco Systems shares are up almost 14% in three months but are down over 2% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of almost $50 billion in 2021 and over $49 billion in 2020.

AbbVie (>17%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., it is a pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and markets biopharmaceuticals, as well as small molecule drugs. This company came into existence following separation from Abbot. AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) shares are up over 25% in three months and almost 1% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $45 billion in 2020 and over $33 billion in 2019.

Broadcom (>20%)

Founded in 1961 and headquartered in San Jose, Calif., this company designs, develops and supplies a range of analog and digital semiconductor connectivity solutions. It operates through two business segments: Infrastructure Software and Semiconductor Solutions. Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) shares are up over 28% in three months but are down over 6% year-to-date. The company announced revenue of more than $23 billion in 2020 and over $22 billion in 2019.