BioCryst (BCRX) Moves 27.9% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX shares ended the last trading session 27.9% higher at $14.78. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.8% loss over the past four weeks.

- Zacks

The company's shares marked an increase as investors were impressed by preliminary Orladeyo sales for full-year 2021 and the fourth quarter. BioCryst expects $45.6 million Orladeyo sales for the fourth quarter, indicating 23.2% quarter-over-quarter growth. The company expects $122 million Orladeyo sales for full-year 2021. Management anticipates at least $250 million sales of the drug in 2022, based on strong demand from patients and physicians.

This drugmaker is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%. Revenues are expected to be $46.65 million, up 1060.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For BioCryst, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.6% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on BCRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks’ Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

This world-changing technology is projected to generate $100s of billions by 2025. From self-driving cars to consumer data analysis, people are relying on machines more than we ever have before. Now is the time to capitalize on the 4th Industrial Revolution. Zacks’ urgent special report reveals 6 AI picks investors need to know about today.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research