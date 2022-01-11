BioCryst (BCRX) Stock Up on Q4 Orladeyo Preliminary Sales

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals BCRX announced preliminary net product revenues for its oral therapy Orladeyo for full-year 2021, including the fourth quarter.

BioCryst expects $45.6 million net product product revenues from Orladeyo for fourth-quarter 2021, indicating sequential growth of 23.2% from the previous quarter.

BioCryst expects net product revenues from Orladeyo of $122 million for the financial year 2021.

We remind investors that the figures released by the company are preliminary and unaudited. Final results will be issued upon the completion of its closing procedures and may vary from these preliminary estimates.

Please note that Orladeyo was approved by the FDA in December 2020 and is currently marketed for prophylaxis to prevent attacks of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older. The drug has shown a solid uptake since its launch. It is also approved in Europe and Japan.

BioCryst also mentioned that it has added new patients similar to the previous three quarters of 2021. Per management, there was a strong demand from patients who switched to Orladeyo from previous medications, registering a 70% patient retention in the first year of launch.

BioCryst also noted that the drug’s prescriber base grew significantly in 2022. In fact, the company expects at least $250 million net product revenues from Orladeyo. This management estimate is based on market research done by the company, wherein it expects physicians treating HAE patients to double their use of Orladeyo.

Shares of BioCryst rose 27.9% following the above announcement. In fact, the stock has rallied 83.8% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 27.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from HAE, BioCryst is also evaluating its oral Factor D inhibitor, BCX9930, in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a rare disease. The company is currently enrolling PNH patients in two pivotal studies, REDEEM-1 and REDEEM-2.

BCRX is also initiating a proof-of-concept basket study to investigate BCX9930 in C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy and primary membranous nephropathy indications.

