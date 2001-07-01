Marketing

Word Games

Don't let yourself get tangled in the other side's tricky talk.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

When you negotiate a deal, you support your position in a variety of ways, basing your arguments on fairness, recognized authorities, precedents and industry standards-all legitimate options. But your opponents might use "fuzzy logic" to fly below your mental radar. Here are examples of what to watch out for and how to deal with them:

  • Analogies: These may be lovely and poetic, but they don't prove a thing. If your opponent uses an analogy, challenge it-or counter it with one of your own.
  • Unidentified sources: Ask the other side for corroboration-you're entitled. If your opponent can't identify the source, ignore it.
  • Citing authority: Investigate the maven's background. As ace negotiator Chester Karass says, "For every expert, there is an equal and opposite expert."
  • Overgeneralizations: Watch out for words like "all," "every" and "never." Do they really apply to your situation, or is your opponent using one isolated fact to support a sweeping conclusion? Test the statements. When has the other side made an exception, and under what circumstances would they consider one now? Find out whether they're willing to back up what it says in the contract.
  • Undefined terms and fuzzy language: You know what words like "material," "promptly" and "reasonable" mean, right? True, sometimes we all prefer a little imprecision. But other times, you'd better pin your terms down. Otherwise, "material," "promptly" and "reasonable" will mean whatever the other side wants them to mean.
  • Ad hominem arguments: These are personal attacks, not solid, rational counterarguments, so don't get intimidated or tweaked. Stay focused on the problem. After all, if the best your opponents can do is to call you names, you know they're on shaky ground.
  • Funny money: Your opponent may say "What's the big deal? It's only an extra 2 cents per pound!" Sure, that may be true-but if you're dealing with 25 tons, 2 cents can make a big difference. Watch out for repetitive charges and small increments that can multiply over the entire deal.
  • Profit definitions: Avoid unpleasant surprises. If your deal contains detailed royalty provisions or profit splits, pull out a calculator and run a few examples yourself. The written word can take on surprising new meanings once the real numbers are crunched.

Diversion, repetition and evading questions are also part of the game. So make sure you're prepared-not only to defend but also to counter-attack. Have all the facts at your fingertips. Find out how the other side has done it before. Research the applicable industry's customs and practices regarding the deal at hand. Be ready to suggest objective standards, such as market value or what a court or expert would think is fair.

The parry and thrust of a negotiation requires significant mental stamina. You've got to keep your guard up if you don't want to get skewered.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Diener is the author of DealPower: 6 Foolproof Steps to Making Deals of Any Size.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

How Millennials are Marketing to Gen Z

What Cannabis Businesses Can Learn from the Sex-Toy Industry

Marketing

What Seth Godin Wants You To Know About Marketing in 2019