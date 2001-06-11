Balancing Your Work And Family
Homebased business owners often let their work intrude on family life. Here's how to stop that from happening.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
- Define your work hours and stick to them.
- Create a specific work plan for each day.
- When necessary, keep yourself focused on your work.
- Set up good support mechanisms-equipment, phone lines, fax machine, an account with a delivery service-so you don't waste time running errands.
- Take breaks during your workday.
- When you're finished working at the end of the day, close the door, if you can.
- Don't talk about business during family time.
- Schedule quality time with your family.